Auckland shooting: Two killed in major incident just hours before opening of Women’s World Cup

T wo people have been killed in a shooting in Auckland in an incident that took place just hours before the opening of the Women’s World Cup in the city.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has confirmed that two people died and six others were injured, including at least one police officer, after a shooter opened fire at a building in lower Queen Street in Auckland’s Central Business District on Thursday morning.

Mr Hipkins confirmed that the shooter was also dead, with those injured taken to Auckland Hospital.

The Prime Minister stated that there was no national security risk after an assessment undertaken by officials, with no change to New Zealand’s national security threat level.

The incident took place just hours before the 2023 Women’s World Cup is due to start in Auckland, with co-hosts New Zealand scheduled to face Norway at Eden Park in the first match after an opening ceremony on Thursday evening.

Mr Hipkins insisted that the tournament would proceed as planned after talks with FIFA.

“Clearly with the FIFA World Cup kicking off this evening there are a lot of eyes on Auckland,” he said.

“The government has spoken to FIFA organisers this morning and the tournament will proceed as planned.

“Aucklanders and those watching around the world can be assured that the police have neutralised the threat and they are not seeking anybody else in relation to the incident.

“New Zealanders’ safety and the safety of our visitors is our first priority.

“There will be an increased police presence obviously around Auckland to provide public reassurance, but the police have indicated that they don’t think there is an ongoing security or safety risk.”

In the wake of the incident, New Zealand Football tweeted: “New Zealand Football are shocked by the incident in Auckland CBD this morning.

“We can confirm that all of the Football Ferns team and staff are safe but we will not be able to comment further while details are still emerging.

“Please refer to New Zealand Police for further information. Preparations for the game tonight at Eden Park will continue as planned.”

The US Women’s Team also confirmed the safety of its players and staff.

The US Soccer Comms Account tweeted: “Regarding the incident in downtown Auckland, all of our USWNT players and staff are accounted for and safe.

“Our security team is in communication with local authorities and we are proceeding with our daily schedule.”

England tweeted: “Our thoughts are with the World Cup co-hosts and the people of Auckland.”

New Zealand Police earlier wrote on Twitter: “Police have contained a serious incident that unfolded at a construction site in Auckland’s CBD this morning.

“Multiple injuries have been reported and at this stage we can confirm two people have died. The male offender is also deceased. Police are now commencing an investigation into what has occurred this morning.

“Cordons remain in place and we are continuing to ask the public to stay away from the area as our work continues.”

Additional reporting by the Press Association.