Australia vs Georgia: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds

While their opening Pool C game is not set to be their most difficult test of the tournament, the Wallabies head to France on a wretched run of form having lost all five of their warm-up games.

In fact, a run of just one win in nine features a defeat to Italy and only a narrow victory in Wales last November, leading to many seeing former England boss Jones’ return to the Australia helm as the last roll of a dice for a team bang out of ideas.

The two-time champions do, however, have a favourable draw with an out-of-sorts Wales side and Fiji for company in Pool C, along with minnows Georgia and Portugal.

The eastern Europeans have never beaten a top-level side at the World Cup before.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Australia vs Georgia takes place on Saturday September 9, 2023, with kick-off at 5pm BST.

The Stade de France in Paris will host the match.

Where to watch Australia vs Georgia

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be shown live on free-to-air channel ITV1, with coverage starting at 4:45pm.

Live stream: Fans will also be able to watch a free live stream online via the ITVX website and app.

Getty Images

Australia vs Georgia team news

Jones made the surprise decision to drop former captain Michael Hooper and fly-half Quade Cooper from his youthful Australia squad that averages just 19 caps per player. Towering La Rochelle lock Will Skelton takes the armband instead.

Prop James Slipper misses the opener due to a foot injury. Samu Kerevi is fit to start, while Waratahs’ Ben Donaldson makes a surprise start at full-back, replacing Andrew Kellaway.

Marika Koroibete is back on the wing, while the pack is the same as Jones drafts in Lalakai Foketi to the bench in place of Matt Phillip.

Lyon full-back Davit Niniashvili will be key to Georgia’s offensive game. The vast majority of their players are either based in France or Georgia.

Australia vs Georgia lineups

Australia XV: Donaldson; Nawaqanitawase, Petaia, Kerevi, Koroibete; Gordon, McDermott; Bell, Porecki, Tupou; Arnold, Skelton (c); McReight, Hooper, Valentini

Replacements: Faessler, Schoupp, Nonggorr, Leota, Gleeson, White, Foketi, Vunivalu

Georgia XV: TBC

Replacements: TBC

Australia vs Georgia prediction

It has been a poor build-up to the World Cup for the Wallabies and defeat in this game would be just the latest bullet point in their decline, however they should still have the talent to avoid a major upset.

Australia to win, by over 10 points.

Getty Images

Head to head (h2h) history and results

This will be the two teams’ second meeting after Australia ran out 27-8 winners in the 2019 World Cup group stage.

Australia vs Georgia latest odds

Australia to win: 1/33

Georgia to win: 14/1

Draw: 50/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).