Australian Toy Brand Jellystone Designs Arrives In South Africa – Jellystone Designs, is a pioneering award-winning Australian brand. They are known for creating functional, safe, and entertaining silicone teethers, toys, and kids’ chew pendants. Now, they enter, making a splash in the South African market.

With a passion for providing children with the tools to explore and understand the world around them, Jellystone Designs offers an impressive range of 100% silicone, chewable products. These products, designed to support sensory exploration, learning, and comfort.

The importance of nurturing children’s sensory exploration

As the original and favoured silicone chew designer in Australia, Jellystone Designs understands the importance of nurturing children’s sensory exploration. Their range of 100% silicone, chewable products is intentionally designed to provide children with the tools to safely explore and learn about their environment. Offering comfort and reassurance in times when the world may seem overwhelmingly vast.

A Journey of Safety and Fun

Jellystone Designs has built its reputation on its unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety, functionality, and enjoyment of its products. For years, the brand has worked closely with experts. These experts include Occupational Therapists and Psychologists. To create safe silicone toys, teethers, and jewellery that empower babies and children to explore and revel in the wonders of the world around them.

The Jellystone Designs Baby Range

Jellystone Designs introduces the Baby Range, which includes an enticing selection of teether toys specially crafted for the littlest ones. These multifunctional teether toys are designed to make the teething process smoother, safer, and more sensory. With Jellystone Designs, teething becomes an engaging and comforting experience.

The Jellystone Designs Play Range

The Play Range is a thoughtfully curated collection designed to spark quality sensory play. Filled with colour, movement, tactile delight, and the joy of discovery, these tools are perfect for children seeking engaging sensory experiences.

The Jellystone Designs Kids Chew Range

For older children, Jellystone Designs presents the Kids Chew Range, featuring stylish and discreet silicone pendants. These pendants double as fashionable accessories. Providing children with a handy sensory tool to manage rising anxieties and navigate big emotions.

Jellystone Designs is excited to bring its internationally acclaimed products to South Africa. Offering children and parents a range of sensory solutions that prioritize safety, functionality, and fun.

Claire Behrmann, the visionary behind the brand, shared her enthusiasm, stating, “We believe that every child should have access to safe, enjoyable, and sensory-supporting tools for exploration. We’re thrilled to introduce our products to South African families and enhance their journey of discovery and learning.”

As the brand makes its entry into the South African market, Jellystone Designs invites South African children to explore, discover, and thrive with their award-winning sensory products. A brand that prioritises safety, functionality, and a whole lot of fun.

Jellystone Designs is now available on Takealot.com and other online retail outlets.

