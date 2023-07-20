Bas Links With J. Cole For New Summer Single ‘Passport Bros’

Dreamville artist Bas links with label founder J. Cole for “Passport Bros,” the infectious new summer anthem. Sounding distinctly like two people weeks into a vacation that will never end, the MCs trade scenes from across the globe. Listen HERE via Dreamville and Interscope Records.

Last month, Bas posted a lighthearted tweet about the Clase Azul-led bar tabs Cole had been running up in London, Barcelona, and Miami. “For the love of God someone wrangle his ass back inside,” he wrote “by the dreads if you must.” From the sounds of “Passport Bros,” that party never ended.

“Passport Bros” comes in the wake of “‘Diamonds,” the reflective single from Bas released earlier this year. That song “stems from the stark realization that, as artists in the public light, our pains and traumas are consistently up for the public’s consumption,” Bas says. “We have to continually explore and give more of ourselves to feed the insatiable appetite of the audience.”

“Passport Bros” and “Diamonds” build on Bas’s banner 2022, which was headlined by [BUMP] Pick Me Up, an EP filled with tracks featuring J. Cole, Lil Tjay, Gunna and labelmate Ari Lennox. That project also included Bas’s hit record “The Jackie,” which reached the Top 10 at urban radio and has over 140 million global streams. Bas continued building his momentum by appearing on “Lifestyle” & “Jozi Flows,” two offerings from Dreamville’s D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape, and on “Blood, Sweat & Tears,” his collaboration with Black Sherif and Kel-P from the Creed III soundtrack.

Download/Stream ‘Passport Bros’ HERE

Follow Bas Online

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

Source: Universal Music Africa