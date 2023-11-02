BAT complies with global tobacco control agreements

BUSINESS REPORTER

British American Tobacco Zimbabwe (BAT), the country’s biggest cigarette manufacturer, has taken steps to lower the nicotine content of its cigarette in an effort to make them less addictive and to comply with international tobacco control agreements,Business Times can report.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had called for a reduction in nicotine levels to improve public health, and this action gives new legal dimensions to international health cooperation.

Lovemore Manatsa, the chairman of BAT Zimbabwe, stated in a statement that accompanied the company’s trading update for the nine months to September 30, 2023, that the cigarette maker has taken steps to lessen the addictive substance in response to WHO pressure to reduce smoking.

“The BAT is on a transformational journey anchored on our purpose which is to build “a better tomorrow” by reducing the health impact of our business through offering a great choice if enjoyable and less risky products.

“With sustainability at the front and the centre of everything we do, this transformation is underpinned by our Environmental, Social and Governance priorities and we look forward to working with various stakeholders to achieve this,” Manatsa said.

According to experts, reducing nicotine levels to “minimally addictive levels” could significantly lower the number of people who smoke—from 15% to as low as 1.4%—and prevent tobacco-related deaths.

An initiative of this kind, they said, “could save millions of lives and tens of millions of life-years over the next several decades.”

According to earlier research, smoking cigarettes with extremely low nicotine levels may lead to increased attempts to stop smoking and a reduction in the daily cigarette intake.

In its trading update for the nine months to September 30, 2023, BAT reported a 7% decline in cigaratte sales, primarily as a result of declining consumer disposable income.

“For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, cigarette sales declined by 7% compared to the same period in the prior year.

“This was attributed to the impact of the challenging environment on consumer disposable incomes,” Manatsa said.

Despite the drop in volume, Manatsa said the company’s net turnover increased by 120% over the reviewed period as a result of strategic pricing decisions.

