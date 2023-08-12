Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig live stream: How can I watch Harry Kane debut in German Super Cup on TV in UK?

The England captain’s move from Tottenham was officially confirmed earlier today, completing a transfer worth at least £100m and signing a four-year contract in Munich.

Kane is expected to be eligible as Bayern look to win the Super Cup for the fourth season in a row, having appeared in this fixture every year since 2011.

With Bayern winning the Bundesliga again and Leipzig lifting the DFB-Pokal once more last season, it is a repeat of the Super Cup clash from 12 months ago, when Bayern came out on top with a thrilling 5-3 win.

This time it’s Thomas Tuchel in the dugout for the German giants and potentially Kane up front, with the 30-year-old eyeing the first trophy of his career.

Where to watch Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage of the match beginning at 7.35pm BST ahead of 7.45pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the action live online via the Sky Go app.