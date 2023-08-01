China vs England LIVE! Women’s World Cup 2023 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

England are just one point away from making it into the Women’s World Cup knockout phase. While the Lionesses are yet to hit their absolute best, Sarina Wiegman’s side remain one of the most dangerous teams in the tournament. Though not exactly free-flowing against Haiti and Denmark, results are the most important thing.
There has been some good news in regards to Keira Walsh. The Barcelona midfielder has not suffered an ACL injury despite the distressing scenes on the pitch during the win over the Danes last week but will certainly miss this game, with the rest of her World Cup campaign in doubt.
Still, Wiegman should have enough to navigate this particular test. Lauren James starred on her first start last week and looks primed to light the tournament up once more. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground!
Live updates
Georgia Stanway ready for dual England role against China after Keira Walsh injury
England midfielder Georgia Stanway is ready to do “two jobs” in the absence of Keira Walsh for Tuesday’s crunch clash with China.
Walsh is out of the Lionesses’ final World Cup group game in Adelaide after injuring her knee during Friday’s win over Denmark. England need just a point against China to guarantee top spot in Group D and qualify for the last 16.
Nigeria set for England showdown as Canada make surprise early exit from Women’s World Cup
Nigeria advanced to the Women’s World Cup knockout stages for the third time in their history after a 0-0 draw with Republic of Ireland in their final Group B match on Monday.
Having started the game top of the standings they only needed to avoid defeat to reach the last-16, and did so as runners-up after Australia dismantled Canada 4-0.
Nigeria will have to wait until Tuesday to discover who their last-16 opponents will be next week in Brisbane, but they are likely to play European champions England who are favourites to top Group D.
Prediction: England to progress after draw
The Lionesses are yet to concede a goal at this tournament while not yet clicking into top gear up front. A sensible draw will see them through as group winners.
England team news: Coombs and James to start; Walsh injured
England should bring Laura Coombs into their midfield in Walsh’s absence, with Georgia Stanway to perform the Barcelona star’s role in their 4-2-3-1 set-up.
Lauren James’ winner against Denmark will keep her in the line-up ahead of Lauren Hemp while Rachel Daly is set to be on the bench behind first-choice striker Alessia Russo.
China team news: Rui Zhang suspended
China are without attacking midfielder Rui Zhang after her red card in the win over Haiti.
Where to watch China vs England today
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 11.15am.
Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the ITVX app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of England’s final Women’s World Cup group stage game against China today.
The Lionesses need only a point to progress after a solid if unspectacular start to the tournament thus far.
Kick-off from the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide is at 12pm BST.
