China vs England LIVE! Women’s World Cup 2023 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

England are just one point away from making it into the Women’s World Cup knockout phase. While the Lionesses are yet to hit their absolute best, Sarina Wiegman’s side remain one of the most dangerous teams in the tournament. Though not exactly free-flowing against Haiti and Denmark, results are the most important thing.

There has been some good news in regards to Keira Walsh. The Barcelona midfielder has not suffered an ACL injury despite the distressing scenes on the pitch during the win over the Danes last week but will certainly miss this game, with the rest of her World Cup campaign in doubt.

Still, Wiegman should have enough to navigate this particular test. Lauren James starred on her first start last week and looks primed to light the tournament up once more. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground!