5
10
29
26
9
22
4
20
8
21
39
38
45
47
7
15
50
16
2
43
18
40
11
13
3
48
1
24
33
46
34
23
49
14
44
32
25
35
31
37
30

Bernardo Silva injury: Pep Guardiola confirms Man City playmaker to miss time as Arsenal showdown looms

143 1 minute read


The Portuguese playmaker, who signed a bumper new contract until 2026 over the summer, was forced off before half-time during Tuesday’s 3-1 Champions League comeback win over Red Star Belgrade in Group G.


Source link

143 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Will We See Max Verstappen Or Charles Leclerc In A Mercedes In 2022?

How to watch 2023 Ashes: TV channel, live stream and start time for first Test

How to watch 2023 Ashes: TV channel, live stream and start time for first Test

Brunson Dominates Holland Across All Five Rounds To Make It Four Straight Wins

Kieran Tierney told bench role awaits at Newcastle if Arsenal sanction transfer exit

Kieran Tierney told bench role awaits at Newcastle if Arsenal sanction transfer exit

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo