Luton vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

T ottenham face Luton in the lunchtime kick-off at Kenilworth Road.

After their controversial win over Liverpool last weekend, Spurs can go top of the Premier League with a win.

FOLLOW LUTON VS TOTTENHAM LIVE!

But Ange Postecoglou has warned his players not to underestimate Luton, who recorded their first win of season at Everton last weekend and are eyeing a big scalp.

Here’s all you need to know about the game…

Read More

Date, kick-off time and venue

Luton vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 12.30pm BST kick-off time on Saturday 7 October, 2023.

Kenilworth Road in Luton will host.

Where to watch Luton vs Tottenham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 11am BST ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the TNT Sports app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Luton vs Tottenham team news

Luton XI: Kaminski, Andersen, Lockyer, Burke, Doughty, Mpanzu, Nakamba, Brown, Ogbene, Adebayo, Morris

Subs: Krul, Barkley, Berry, Woodrow, Kabore, Chong, Mengi, Giles, Johnson

Tottenham XI: Vicario, Udogie, Porro, Van de Ven, Romero, Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison, Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son

Subs: Forster, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Gil, Royal, Dier, Lo Celso, Davies, Veliz

Brennan Johnson is expected to miss the game with a hamstring strain / Getty Images

Luton vs Tottenham prediction

It will be fascinating to see Luton’s ground hosting a traditional ‘top six’ team but Spurs have been so good on the attack this season that it’s hard to bet against them.

Tottenham to win 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Luton wins: 22

Draws: 35

Tottenham wins: 33

Luton vs Tottenham latest odds

Luton to win: 6/1

Draw: 4/1

Tottenham to win: 2/5

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.