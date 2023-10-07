Luton vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

ottenham face Luton in the lunchtime kick-off at Kenilworth Road.
After their controversial win over Liverpool last weekend, Spurs can go top of the Premier League with a win.
But Ange Postecoglou has warned his players not to underestimate Luton, who recorded their first win of season at Everton last weekend and are eyeing a big scalp.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Luton vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 12.30pm BST kick-off time on Saturday 7 October, 2023.
Kenilworth Road in Luton will host.
Where to watch Luton vs Tottenham
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 11am BST ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off.
Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the TNT Sports app.
Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground.
Luton vs Tottenham team news
Luton XI: Kaminski, Andersen, Lockyer, Burke, Doughty, Mpanzu, Nakamba, Brown, Ogbene, Adebayo, Morris
Subs: Krul, Barkley, Berry, Woodrow, Kabore, Chong, Mengi, Giles, Johnson
Tottenham XI: Vicario, Udogie, Porro, Van de Ven, Romero, Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison, Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son
Subs: Forster, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Gil, Royal, Dier, Lo Celso, Davies, Veliz
Luton vs Tottenham prediction
It will be fascinating to see Luton’s ground hosting a traditional ‘top six’ team but Spurs have been so good on the attack this season that it’s hard to bet against them.
Tottenham to win 3-1.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Luton wins: 22
Draws: 35
Tottenham wins: 33
Luton vs Tottenham latest odds
Luton to win: 6/1
Draw: 4/1
Tottenham to win: 2/5
Odds via Betfair and subject to change.
