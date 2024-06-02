Beta Squad vs AMP: Date, kick-off time today, how to watch and team news
Beta Squad and AMP will today meet in a clash of two YouTube groups.
There will be 25,000 fans in attendance at Crystal Palace’s stadium in south London, with all ticket proceeds going towards supporting The Water Project.
Here’s what you need to know ahead of the match…
Date, kick-off time and venue
The match is scheduled for a 4pm BST kick-off later today on Sunday, June 2, 2024.
Where to watch Beta Squad vs AMP
Live stream: Fans can watch the match on YouTube.
Beta Squad (manager Mark Goldbridge)
- Amin “Chunkz”
- Niko Omilana
- Ayaanle “AJ Shabeel”
- Sharmarke “Sharky”
- Kenny “King Kenny”
- Kai Cenat
- Chris “ChrisNxtDoor”
- Davis “ImDavisss”
- Din “Agent 00 Gaming”
- Duke Dennis
- Roberto “JustFanum”
- Aitch
- Ali “AnEsonGib”
- Christopher “ChrisMD”
- Danny Aarons
- Deji
- Felipe “Yung Filly”
- Harry Pinero
- Jidon “JiDion”
- Kylie “Sketch”
- Morgan “AngryGinge”
- UTDTrey
- William “WillNE”
There will also be a mystery player – currently a professional and has played at Premier League and Champions League – involved and wearing a mask during the match.
