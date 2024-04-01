43
25
2
11
40
33
8
49
14
37
15
10
23
46
3
30
38
16
35
5
13
20
31
26
32
34
48
1
9
18
29
22
44
24
39
4

Rodrigo Muniz injury: Fulham striker contending with issue before Nottingham Forest trip, Marco Silva confirms

142 Less than a minute


Brazilian has been dealing with an ankle issue despite scoring magnificent equaliser away to Sheffield United on the weekend


Source link

142 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Ultra-marathon runner who used car during 50-mile race banned for one year

Ultra-marathon runner who used car during 50-mile race banned for one year

How the world’s oldest transatlantic rower stopped Oldham Athletic sinking

How the world’s oldest transatlantic rower stopped Oldham Athletic sinking

Egypt vs Ghana LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest score and goal updates today after Salah forced off

Egypt vs Ghana LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest score and goal updates today after Salah forced off

West Brom ask for £5m loan to be repaid as club fears January firesale of players

West Brom ask for £5m loan to be repaid as club fears January firesale of players

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo