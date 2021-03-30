Big Zulu shares opinion about Nasty C naming his album ‘Zulu Man With Some Power’ – Video

Big Zulu has decided to give praises and commended Nasty C following his recent title.

This was done during an interview on MacG’s Podcast and Chill.

MacG asked Big Zulu whether Nasty was misappropriating the Zulu culture by calling himself “Zulu Man With Some Power”

Big Zulu mentioned that he respects Nasty because he is representing the country overseas and loves his style of music.

Zulu said: “He is our child who is overseas doing what he has to do. He has his own way of doing things, I don’t think we should have a problem.”

Watch video: