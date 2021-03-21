Watch: Major League DJz’s Amapiano Live Balcony Mix hits 100k views on YouTube

Major League DJz has taken to their social media to celebrate as their recently released Amapiano Live Balcony Mix Africa B2B Mas Masiq Live hits over 100k views on YouTube.

The duo were super exited with the success Balcony Mix has garnered over the years.

The last one which was dropped March 19 has 106,017 views and it is a big deal for them.

Earlier the month, Major League showed two unboxed package from YouTube, and a plaque was revealed to be inside.

The plaque is given them to celebrate passing over 100k subscribers on YouTube for hitting over 100k subscribers on YouTube.

Well, Major League have achieved another milestone as their Amapiano Live Balcony is taking them to the world.

