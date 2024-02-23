ZIDA launches e-licensing portal | Business Times

CLOUDINE MATOLA

The Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA), has launched its electronic licencing portal (e-portal) aimed at improving ease of doing business, Business Times can report.

Speaking at the launch held in the capital Harare on Thursday, ZIDA CEO, Tafadzwa Chinamo said the Do It Yourself portal (DIY) is self-service platform for investors where the submission of application, renewals, progress reports and investor interface is done. To complete everything, up to five days are needed.

“The launch of this portal embodies our broader vision for a modern, digitally empowered Zimbabwe. It sends a clear message to the international community that we are open for business, eager to embrace innovation, and committed to creating an environment conducive to entrepreneurship and investment,” Chinamo said.

He added: “I call upon all stakeholders – government, private sector, civil society, and citizens – to support our shared goals. Together, we can harness the transformative power of digitization to unlock Zimbabwe’s full potential and pave the way for a brighter future for generations to come.

“However, digitization requires more than just adopting new technologies, it demands a fundamental shift in mindset, processes, and systems. Collaboration, adaptability, and a willingness to embrace change are essential as we embark on this transformative journey,” he said.

ZIDA chairman Busisa Moyo weighed in saying:“As we embark on this new chapter, I urge all stakeholders, from government agencies to private sector partners, to fully embrace and support the electronic platform, and to engage with ZIDA’s CEO to see how they can collaborate and possibly be a part of this journey of changing Zimbabwe’s drive to ensure investors have ease of access to opportunities in the country.

“Let us work together to harness its full potential and unlock the boundless opportunities for Zimbabwe,” he said.

Chief Director Anna Tinarwo, speaking on behalf of Chief Secretary in the office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya, said great steps have been done to streamline the investor license application procedure in order to realize this ambition.

“We have undertaken decisive steps to streamline regulatory processes, dismantle bureaucratic hurdles, and fortify investor protection mechanisms to achieve this vision,” Tinarwo said.

She also said they aim to establish a transparent and predictable regulatory framework that fosters investor confidence and catalyses long-term investment in Zimbabwe.

Tinarwo added that this agenda is rooted in the belief that Zimbabwe can and will be a beacon of prosperity, inclusivity, and resilience in the region.

