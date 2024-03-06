Peterhouse student wins again, heads to United States

TANAKA FETINANDI

After conquering China with a scintillating performance at the 7th Belt and Road Teenage Maker Camp, Peterhouse student Tayamika Mandiwanzira (pictured) has done it again and this time heads for the United States.

Mandiwanzira, a lower-six student emerged victorious at the February Zimbabwe Science Fair recently held in Harare. Her project was adjudged the best earning her a scholarship to the Rochester Institute of Technology in New York, United States.

The Institute is one of the top universities in the US working at the intersection of technology, the arts and design.

The 16-year old student will travel to the Genius Olympiad in New York.

The Peterhouse Group of Schools announced that Mandiwanzira’s project, the development of a portable solar-powered cost efficient sterilization unit for use in developing countries won the Exceptional Genius Olympiad Award.

“She received a scholarship to the Rochester Institute of Technology in New York, United States and she will travel to the Genius Olympiad in New York in June 2024,” the announcement read in part.

The school also announced other winners as Gigi Nyambirai and Shania Jin’s project Hurudza Guru who won the Gold Award in the Computer Science and Software Development category and has qualified them for the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in the USA.

The fair is arguably one the world’s biggest science competition where the best young scientists from all over the world compete for nearly US$9m in awards, prizes, and scholarships.

“They will represent Zimbabwe in the ISEF 2024 in Los Angeles, California, USA from the 11th to the 17th of May,” the announcement read.

Ruvarashe Kadumbo, Kimberly Gono and Chiko Nyakurerwa’s project Poly-fuel-Sustainable Solutions won the Gold Award in the Chemistry and Biochemistry Category and USAID Science Champion Award.

This was to recognise an exceptional project at Zimbabwe Science Fair that has the potential to help address salient international development challenges. In addition to an electronic certificate, the winners will be invited to join other winners from around the world to participate in a virtual conversation with USAID’s Chief Scientist, to be held in summer 2024.

