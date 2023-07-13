Bloodbath at TIMB | Business Times

LIVINGSTONE MARUFU

A massive shake up at the Tobacco Industry Marketing Board (TIMB) has resulted in close to 40 employees at different levels being transferred while others have been fired or suspended over accusations of abuse of resources and misconduct among many other allegations, Business Times can report.

Multiple TIMB sources told Business Times this week that the exercise has seen 20 regional officers transferred while 10 were fired in the past few months as TIMB acting CEO Emmanuel Matsvaire (pictured) stamps his authority after taking over the reins in August last year.

About seven employees have been placed on suspension, bringing the number to nearly 40.

Contacted for comment Matsvaire, defended the purge at the tobacco industry regulator.

“All transfers and suspensions are guided by our policy,’ Matsvaire told Business Times on Monday this week.

The latest suspensions fell on TIMB Harare Southern side sales supervisor, Vengai Chirwa and registration officer, Addington Chayima. The duo was suspended this week amid allegations of misconduct.

The two were said to be absent from work for five consecutive days without authority or reasonable excuse.

The sources close to the developments said the two were recently transferred to new working stations, were always at work pending the redeployment of their lost vehicles and were submitting weekly reports from their new work places.

There was evidence of the everyday logins that the two were reporting for duty on a daily basis but Matsvaire went on to suspend them.

The two were suspended indefinitely without salary and any benefits pending their disciplinary hearing on Thursday and Friday.

There are claims that Chayima is close to suspended CEO Meanwell Gudu and the new administration at TIMB wants to purge those suspected to be close to the suspended boss.

Sometime last year, human capital and administration department head Tsitsi Murahwa, was suspended on allegations of violating the organisation’s employment code of conduct.

She later left the organisation.

It is also understood that TIMB suspended its executive assistant, Anesu Musamba, on allegations of misconduct.

Another employee, Fungai Mukange, who was an assistant in the Sustainability Unit, was also dragged before the disciplinary committee and was given a warned and cautioned statement.

It is understood that the massive suspensions, dismissals and transfers have led to low staff morale at TIMB.

