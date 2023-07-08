Boulter vs Rybakina LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 latest score and updates from Centre Court

oulter vs Rybakina LIVE!
Katie Boulter must find way a past defending champion Elena Rybakina on Centre Court this evening if she is to keep her Wimbledon run going. The 26-year-old is the last British player standing in either singles draw, after Andy Murray, Cam Norrie and Liam Broady were all beaten in quick succession on Friday.
It has been a testing week already for Boulter, with her first-round match interrupted by both rain and protesters and three sets then required to get past Viktoriya Tomova on Thursday. She has already matched her best Grand Slam run, achieved 12 months ago at SW19, and another victory here would be by far the biggest of her career.
Rybakina had a limited build-up to her Wimbledon title defence as she battled illness, with the third seed yet to produce her best tennis this week. Shelby Rogers and Alize Cornet have both caused the 24-year-old some problems, and Boulter will be confident of doing likewise with the Centre Court crowd firmly behind her. Follow updates from Katie Boulter vs Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon LIVE from Centre Court below!
4-1. Tough start Boulter
Boulter 1-4 Rybakina
It is a truly stunning two-handed cross-court backhand that Rybakina has in her armoury. She uses it to good effect and then goes 30-0 up on a bizarre chip-heavy point.
Boulter changes the final point, an ace, but it was in. 4-1. Uphill task for Boulter.
Rybakina breaks
Boulter 1-3 Rybakina
Boulter is broken in her second service game. Rybakina forces her to net with the first point and it’s downhill from there.
A sweet, sweet Rybakina return sees Boulter net again to go 0-30 down.
Super serve Boulter to claim the third point and then she wins a marathon point to get back level, but Rybakina fires a lovely shot in that sees the Brit net for a third time in the game.
Break point Rybakina, which she saves brilliantly.
But Rybakina goes advantage ahead on deuce with poor decision-making from Rybakina.
Boulter tries a drop-shot but it’s horribly short and she’s broken.
Rybakina in a hurry
Boulter 1-2 Rybakina
Rybakina gets herself to 40-0 up but then swings long. She then fires in her third ace of the match already and makes it 2-1.
It’s a great start on serve from the world No3.
Boulter holds to get off the mark
Boulter 1-1 Rybakina
Cheered on by the crowd, Boulter gets her third-round match underway by serving it out well.
She starts the game off with a brilliant cross-court backhand winner, before giving a point away by drop-shotting into Rybakina’s path.
Rybakina nets with Boulter really causing her problems. One game all.
Rybakina takes the first game
Boulter 0-1 Rybakina
Rybakina holds serve well thanks to a lovely ace that brings up 30-15.
The Kazakhstani is then too powerful as she fires into the corner for 40-15.
Simple hold.
Underway
We’re underway in the first set. And the time reads 8:55pm. Late night ahead folks!
Warm up has begun
Rybakina and Boulter now begin their warm-up as the volume drops a tad.
This could be a hell of a match.
Here come the players
Now for the main event. The players are out to a big cheer on Centre Court.
It’s not packed, but I’m sure it will be soon enough.
Game, set and match Jabeur
That’s it. Jabeur has beaten Andreescu 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Centre Court.
Katie Boulter versus Elena Rybakina is next up.
First time for everything
This will be the first-ever meeting between Katie Boulter and Elena Rybakina. They have never played each other on the WTA Tour before.
