Boulter vs Rybakina LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 latest score and updates from Centre Court

B oulter vs Rybakina LIVE!

Katie Boulter must find way a past defending champion Elena Rybakina on Centre Court this evening if she is to keep her Wimbledon run going. The 26-year-old is the last British player standing in either singles draw, after Andy Murray, Cam Norrie and Liam Broady were all beaten in quick succession on Friday.

It has been a testing week already for Boulter, with her first-round match interrupted by both rain and protesters and three sets then required to get past Viktoriya Tomova on Thursday. She has already matched her best Grand Slam run, achieved 12 months ago at SW19, and another victory here would be by far the biggest of her career.

Rybakina had a limited build-up to her Wimbledon title defence as she battled illness, with the third seed yet to produce her best tennis this week. Shelby Rogers and Alize Cornet have both caused the 24-year-old some problems, and Boulter will be confident of doing likewise with the Centre Court crowd firmly behind her. Follow updates from Katie Boulter vs Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon LIVE from Centre Court below!