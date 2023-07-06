How Brad Pitt’s surprise F1 cameo has inspired Lewis Hamilton at British Grand Prix

Silverstone rejoiced at the sight of a driver capable of taking the fight to Max Verstappen. A swirl of humanity followed our hero through the paddock gates like a comet’s tail. Even Lewis Hamilton was beguiled by this new force, feeling sure he has what it takes to make his mark.

We are, of course, talking of Brad Pitt, who will line up on the grid on Sunday in an 11th team, Apex. Unfortunately, the Apex will not leave its box when the formation lap begins. Pitt, aka Sonny Hayes, is the star of a new movie about Formula One co-produced by Hamilton and directed by Joseph Kosinski of Top Gun: Maverick fame.

As a driver in his fifties, Hayes is a little old to be taking chequered flags, but this is Hollywood, which happily bends reality in the cause of a winning narrative. Pity Kosinski cannot work his magic on the real thing, a British Grand Prix that is expected to bend the knee to Red Bull just like every other race this season.

Pitt’s presence was a buzz all its own, diverting the focus from the Verstappen procession the season has become. Though super Sonny was not behind the wheel of the Apex during the first runs of track filming yesterday morning, he and other members of the cast were about the paddock spreading much needed stardust. In the absence of competitive tension, it was received with rampant enthusiasm, not least by Hamilton.

“It’s massively exciting to see it all come together,” Hamilton said.

Related Article

“I’m nervous. We want everyone to love it and for it to encapsulate the essence of the sport. Hopefully they can do me proud.

“We did a day together at a track in LA. For someone who hasn’t raced [Pitt] he has a keen eye. He loves watching Moto GP.

“He is a racing enthusiast. He had a knack for the [racing] lines. He was fully on it which was good to see.”

Hamilton thanked the F1 authorities for creating space for a Hollywood film crew and it’s A-List star. The promotional value of Brad Pitt and an F1 movie is well understood by an ownership that introduced Netflix to the sport. The pity is that the drama moving the needle here is wholly fictional.

He also paid tribute to the American owners for the opportunity to grow the sport. How much better it would be were Hamilton doing the job himself in a car capable of taking the fight to a rival on Sunday?

Upgrades are promised by Mercedes, for which he expressed gratitude even without any expectation of reeling in Verstappen. He doesn’t have to worry about that with Pitt, who hasn’t been cast to finish second, despite his 59 years.

“To have Brad on the grid is pretty cool. He looks like he is ageing backwards. He looks great for his age.

“That was a big topic at the beginning when we were discussing the movie. He’s super-fit. He’s been training.

A fictional garage has been built at the circuit for the upcoming movie (Photo: PA)

“At the end of the day this is a movie with a Hollywood element that will make it believable. He is such an iconic actor. I can’t tell you how excited I am to have him in a movie about F1.”

As fans of Top Gun: Maverick would attest, the cameras lie plenty. Perhaps Hamilton can persuade Kosinski to work for Sky until Verstappen is caught.

“The cameras are a lot better,” Hamilton said. “We spent a lot of time making sure positions are right. It’s going to look so fast, much faster than we see on TV. Joe is an incredible director. Seeing what he brings to our world will be amazing.”