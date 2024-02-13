11
44
35
10
38
23
3
5
30
32
45
16
37
50
15
39
1
20
2
31
34
18
29
4
7
40
22
26
46
33
8
43
14
48
9
13
49
25
21
24
47

Brentford: Josh Dasilva pledges to 'come back stronger' after latest injury

141 Less than a minute


25-year-old has endured frustrating season of injuries


Source link

141 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Tammy Beaumont misses out on England T20 recall as uncapped pair Mahika Gaur and Bess Heath called up

Tammy Beaumont misses out on England T20 recall as uncapped pair Mahika Gaur and Bess Heath called up

Why Gareth Southgate’s Trent Alexander-Arnold midfield experiment can work for England at Euro 2024

Why Gareth Southgate’s Trent Alexander-Arnold midfield experiment can work for England at Euro 2024

Edwards plots unexpected result for Luton against an 'outstanding' Arsenal side

Edwards plots unexpected result for Luton against an 'outstanding' Arsenal side

Mauricio Pochettino eases Reece James injury fears as Chelsea boss confirms expected Kepa Arrizabalaga exit

Mauricio Pochettino eases Reece James injury fears as Chelsea boss confirms expected Kepa Arrizabalaga exit

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo