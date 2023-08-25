32
48
18
33
50
9
26
46
39
24
25
20
11
4
23
21
49
22
35
8
5
44
2
30
1
38
29
14
45
16
15
7
37
31
34
43
10
40
47
3
13

Brentford: Ivan Toney signs up with super-agent ahead of January bidding war amid Tottenham and Arsenal links

143 1 minute read


Multiple offers are expected for Toney when he has completed his eight-month ban for breaching betting rules.


Source link

143 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Chelsea launch ‘Say no to Antisemitism’ campaign

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Havertz; Chelsea eye Osimhen alternative; Mount to Man United; Mbappe latest

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Havertz; Chelsea eye Osimhen alternative; Mount to Man United; Mbappe latest

Lockyer thanks Luton fans and ‘amazing’ Hatters boss Edwards

Lockyer thanks Luton fans and ‘amazing’ Hatters boss Edwards

How England could line up for 2024 tour of India as they’re forced to rip up bowling attack

How England could line up for 2024 tour of India as they’re forced to rip up bowling attack

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo