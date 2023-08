On September 12, 2021, the 29-year-old Black Monday star popped the question to Spears and shared their engagement with the world through his manager, Brandon Cohen.

He confirmed Asghari and Spears’ plans to wed in a statement, adding that his talent gave the performer a new ring made by jeweler Roman Malayev.

“The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication, and love expressed to them,” Cohen continued.