Burnley vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

But Liverpool will be determined to get back to winning ways after only one victory in their last four games across all competitions, heavy favourites to make it eight Premier League wins out of nine on this ground. Burnley’s first season back at this level has been a massive struggle for the most part, particularly at home, but a shock 2-0 win at Fulham on Saturday has given renewed hope to Vincent Kompany in the relegation battle with December also yielding a rout of fellow strugglers Sheffield United and impressive draw at Brighton.