CCC spokesperson, Promise Mkwananzi wanted by police

Promise Mkwananzi, the newly appointed Citizens Coalition for Change CCC spokesperson, is wanted by the police after he missed court dates in a case involving public violence in 2020.

Mkwananzi was once arrested for calling for citywide violence.

He appeared in court before defaulting.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed in a statement on Saturday that Mkwananzi is wanted in relation to an warrant of arrest issued in 2020.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that Promise Dalubuhle Mkwananzi is being sought in connection with a warrant of arrest issued by Harrare Magistrate Court on April 22, 2020 for defaulting court proceedings.

Promise Dalubuhle Mkwananzi is facing incitement to commit public violence charges under Harare Central CR 2627/07/19 and Harare Public Prosecutor reference 11394/2019,” Nyati said.

