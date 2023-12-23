12 Celebrities Who Have Rocky Relationships With Their In-Laws

After Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling split, the potential reasons behind their marriage’s downfall emerged — including his relationship with her mother, Candy Spelling.

In his in-depth conversation with the Daily Mail, he hinted at how Candy’s cold approach toward him impacted his relationship with Tori. He told the news outlet how unfortunate it was that his ex-mother-in-law never tried to get to know him over the years.

“I haven’t spent a lot of time with her, and we didn’t from the beginning,” he said. “It wasn’t for lack of an effort on my part – she just didn’t want to know and brushed off everything I tried to do.”

Things reportedly did not get any better, even when they welcomed their five children.

McDermott continued, “It’s your daughter. It’s your flesh and blood and it’s your grand babies. And for someone who is so blessed to have so much, it would be really nice for her to share with her daughter.”