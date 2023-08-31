Newcastle given nightmare Champions League draw as Manchester United face Bayern Munich

The Magpies will take on PSG, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan in Group F, in what is a hugely daunting assignment.
Elsewhere, Manchester United and Bayern Munich were draw together in Group A, while defending champions Manchester City will certainly be satisfied after being grouped with RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade and Young Boys.
Groups in full
Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Copenhagen, Galatasaray
Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV, Lens
Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin
Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, RB Salzburg, Real Sociedad
Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic
Group F: PSG, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle
Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys
Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp
More follows…
