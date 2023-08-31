Newcastle given nightmare Champions League draw as Manchester United face Bayern Munich

The Magpies will take on PSG, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan in Group F, in what is a hugely daunting assignment.

Elsewhere, Manchester United and Bayern Munich were draw together in Group A, while defending champions Manchester City will certainly be satisfied after being grouped with RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade and Young Boys.

Groups in full

Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Copenhagen, Galatasaray

Read More

Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV, Lens

Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin

Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, RB Salzburg, Real Sociedad

Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic

Group F: PSG, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle

Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys

Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp

More follows…