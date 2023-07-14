Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Rice promise; Cherki to Chelsea; Man United sign Onana; Kane, Henderson latest

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all working hard on big summer deals as the transfer window enters a crucial stage. With pre-season firmly up and running, clubs are looking to add new faces to their squads as soon as possible, and the Gunners hope to confirm both Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber over the weekend. They have also been linked with Gremio midfielder Bitello.

Chelsea have been dealing more with outgoings then in this summer, despite having signed both Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson. Those two should soon be joined by Moises Caicedo, as talks with Brighton continue over a deal which is expected to top £80million. The Blues are also reportedly leading the race to sign Rayan Cherki from Lyon.

Manchester United are expected to wrap up their first signing in the form of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, and a £47m deal could be announced today. Tottenham have already made three new additions and want to add a defender to their ranks, with Micky van de Ven their preferred target amid Levi Colwill interest. Harry Kane is set to stay at Spurs despite Bayern’s best efforts. Follow all the latest news, gossip and rumours below!