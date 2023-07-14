Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Rice promise; Cherki to Chelsea; Man United sign Onana; Kane, Henderson latest

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all working hard on big summer deals as the transfer window enters a crucial stage. With pre-season firmly up and running, clubs are looking to add new faces to their squads as soon as possible, and the Gunners hope to confirm both Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber over the weekend. They have also been linked with Gremio midfielder Bitello.
Chelsea have been dealing more with outgoings then in this summer, despite having signed both Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson. Those two should soon be joined by Moises Caicedo, as talks with Brighton continue over a deal which is expected to top £80million. The Blues are also reportedly leading the race to sign Rayan Cherki from Lyon.
Manchester United are expected to wrap up their first signing in the form of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, and a £47m deal could be announced today. Tottenham have already made three new additions and want to add a defender to their ranks, with Micky van de Ven their preferred target amid Levi Colwill interest. Harry Kane is set to stay at Spurs despite Bayern’s best efforts. Follow all the latest news, gossip and rumours below!
Live updates
Chelsea prepare first Cherki bid
Chelsea are leading the race to sign Rayan Cherki.
Lyon want above £40m for the young winger, a fee which the Blues are yet to meet but have sounded out the club’s owner, John Textor, over his availability.
Chelsea want Cherki to replace Christian Pulisic but Lyon are desperate to keep hold of him despite financial troubles.
Spurs keen on Colwill
Tottenham have joined Levi Colwill‘s growing list of admirers despite Chelsea insisting the defender is not for sale.
Chelsea have offered the 20-year-old a new contract to secure his long-term future, but it remains unsigned as the homegrown youngster seeks assurances over his game time in west London.
Mauricio Pochettino is expected to hand Colwill a first-team role in the coming season despite competition from Benoit Badiashile, Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah in a back four.
Spurs have held talks with Wolfsburg for primary defensive target Micky Van de Ven but have Colwill on their shortlist.
Read more here!
ICYMI: Henderson accepts £700k-a-week contract
Jordan Henderson has accepted Al Eittifaq’s offer and the Saudi club will now agree a fee with Liverpool.
The Reds captain has two years remaining on his current contract.
Fabrizio Romano reports that Liverpool will want more than £10million for the 33-year-old.
Arsenal make Rice promise
Arsenal have promised West Ham that the final paperwork to wrap up the signing of Declan Rice will be completed today.
The Telegraph report that Rice’s holiday has held up the deal but it will be officially announced before the squad fly out to the USA this weekend, along with Jurrien Timber’s move.
West Ham have been prevented from doing their own business while Rice’s deal dragged on.
Bayern Munich try to rescue Harry Kane deal
Bayern Munich chiefs have flown into London in a bid to save their ailing bid for Harry Kane.
The Tottenham striker was today reportedly ready to stay at Tottenham for the coming season despite the interest from Germany.
According to multiple reports, Bayern are set to hold face-to-face talks with Daniel Levy in the capital.
Opening offers have been rejected by the Tottenham chairman with a firm £100m price set on Kane’s future.
Besiktas make offer for Rob Holding
Arsenal are set to reject a bid worth just over £2m for Rob Holding.
The Athletic report on the interest from Besiktas, with the defender not a first-choice member of Mikel Arteta’s squad.
Holding sat out tonight’s friendly draw in Nurnberg with a minor injury.
Antony gives blessing to Andre Onana deal
Manchester United are on the verge of agreeing a deal for Andre Onana – which should be news to Antony’s ears.
The Brazilian winger has spoken highly of his old Ajax teammate after talks began between United and Inter Milan.
The Red Devils are set to pay £42m for Onana with an additional £5m in add-ons.
Read the full story
Tottenham set to make Tanguy Ndombele decision
Tottenham will make a decision on Tanguy Ndombele’s future imminently.
After the Frenchman returned from a loan spell at Napoli, he has been working under Ange Postecoglou in pre-season training.
And Sky Sports’ reporter Dharmesh Sheth says Spurs will have a verdict on whether to keep Ndombele or cut their losses soon.
Romeo Lavia could be Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson replacement
Liverpool are actively working to sign a replacement for Jordan Henderson.
Romeo Lavia is one of the names on a list of candidates, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Arsenal have also been linked with the £45m-rated Southampton midfielder.
Tottenham made £85m bid for new Barcelona star, says agent
Tottenham made a bid worth over £85m to sign Vitor Roque.
That is according to Andre Cury, the new Barcelona signing’s agent after he landed at the Camp Nou to agree a move next summer.
The agent told the Charla Podcast: “We received much bigger offers from Tottenham and Manchester United for Vitor Roque.
“It was over €100 million. But his career plan is well mapped out and we opted for Barcelona. The moment is not to look at the money but the career.”
Source link