Man Utd waste chances against Wigan to show Dave Brailsford what they’re missing

Wigan 0-2 Man Utd (Dalot 22′, Fernandes 74′ pen)

DW STADIUM – The performance won’t be making the showreel, but Erik ten Hag can at least expect a call back for the next round of Manchester United manager auditions.

Essentially an interim coach as new overlords Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos work out who stays and who goes, the Dutchman sailed through the first round of try-outs with flying colours as United earned a thrilling win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day, but was fortunate to get another shot after his decision to take Kobbie Mainoo off at Nottingham Forest had catastrophic consequences in a limp defeat.

Now, once Ineos’ investment is ratified, the judges’ houses awaits for the wannabe boss, after United, and the bar is on the floor, put in their most complete performance across 90 minutes of the season, albeit against a side 54 league places below them in Wigan Athletic, to book a FA Cup fourth-round trip to Newport County or Eastleigh.

All the ingredients were in place for an upset of epic proportions. A League One team with nothing to lose hosting a faltering Premier League giant teetering on the edge of the abyss, on a pitch used for rugby league games, in close to sub-zero temperatures.

Related Article

Since the start of the 2013-14 campaign, their first season after relegation from the top flight as FA Cup holders, Wigan have progressed from more ties against Premier League opponents than any other side from outside the top division.

Add in that the embattled Latics only overcame a winding up petition less than a year ago and Ten Hag had no leeway, naming as strong a team as possible.

Sure enough, United looked every inch a side at their lowest ebb from the off, with Thelo Aasgaard, a Liverpool academy graduate, denied by a superb save from Andre Onana after just three minutes – worth getting special dispensation from Cameroon to delay his trip to the Africa Cup of Nations for alone.

The let-off proved to be the wake-up call United needed, as moments after Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay had both gone close, Diogo Dalot curled home another splendid strike into the net to move third in his side’s goalscoring charts this season with two.

The watching Sir Dave Brailsford, flanked by former chief executive David Gill and CEO elect Jean-Claude Blanc, would have liked what he was seeing, with United making much more than marginal gains every time they ventured forward.

Rasmus Hojlund missed three golden chances, two of which any striker of any ability should have had the net bulging, Rashford fired wide from a free-kick, while Alejandro Garnacho thundered a strike against the crossbar all before the first half was out.

Only this impotent United, with fewer league goals than 17 top-flight contemporaries this season, could have gone into the break only 1-0 up, having carved out the openings they did.

United’s 7,500 away following failed to see the funny side as Wigan goalkeeper Sam Tickle kept out yet another effort at goal just after the hour mark, Mainoo’s low drive beaten away, before McTominay fired over from a good position.

Player of the match – Kobbie Mainoo Controlled the tempo to his liking and did not put a foot wrong all night. Made some crucial defensive interceptions.

The visitors needed an opportunity even they could not pass up and, after a foul from Liam Shaw, they got just that, with Bruno Fernandes dispatching the penalty with ease 16 minutes from time.

It could and should have been three or more, with Rashford continuing to suffer from another bout of profligacy, but the result, after their early let-off, was never in doubt.