Luxembourg U21s 0-3 England U21s: Man City stars on scoresheet in routine win

ngland Under-21s made a winning start to the defence of their European Championship title with a 3-0 win in Luxembourg.

Manchester City and Chelsea youngsters were on the scoresheet, with Liam Delap marking his debut with a goal to give the Young Lions a half-time lead at the Stade Parc des Sports, before Callum Doyle and Cole Palmer netted after the break.


