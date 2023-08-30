Who could Arsenal face in the Champions League group stage draw? Barcelona among possible opponents

The Gunners are in Pot 2 for the ceremony, meaning the chances of a plum draw are in their favour thanks to the format of the draw.

While Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich lurk in Pot 1, Mikel Arteta would not fear a trip to the likes of Benfica, Feyenoord or Sevilla.

Pot 2 is stacked with top teams including Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund – all of whom Arsenal will avoid, along with fellow Premier League teams such as Manchester United and Newcastle.

Wednesday night’s play-offs mean Rangers, Copenhagen and Antwerp could join the 29 teams already in the hat for the group stage.

AC Milan and Lazio are among the mouthwatering away days on offer in Pot 3, where Switzerland’s Young Boys may also be depending on the outcome of the play-offs.

A clash with Celtic would be a fascinating one if they are drawn out of Pot 4 to face Arsenal.

Who could Arsenal face in the Champions League group stage?

Pot 1: Sevilla, Barcelona, Napoli, Bayern Munich, PSG, Benfica, Feyenoord

Pot 3: Shakhtar Donetsk, AC Milan, Braga, RB Salzburg, Lazio, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys*

Pot 4: Real Sociedad, Galatasaray, Celtic, Union Berlin, Lens

When is the Champions League group stage draw?

The draw takes place on Thursday, August 31, 2023 with the ceremony to begin at UEFA’s headquarters in Monaco at 5pm BST.