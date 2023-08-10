Chelsea injury update: Christopher Nkunku, Benoit Badiashile and Noni Madueke latest news and return dates

C helsea have been rocked by a serious injury but then boosted by a welcome return ahead of the new Premier League seaswon.have been handed a major injury scare heading into the new Premier League season.

Christopher Nkunku was forced off during a pre-season game last week and is expected to be sidelined for months in a significant blow for Mauricio Pochettino’s side. The summer signing joins Wesley Fofana in the treatment table for the long haul.

But there is more positive news regarding both Benoit Badiashile and Noni Madueke ahead of the visit of Liverpool on August 13 to begin the League campaign.

Here are the latest updates on Chelsea injuries and return dates…

Christopher Nkunku

The forward suffered an injury against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago, Chelsea’s final pre-season friendly, and the initial prognosis was not welcome but a far more palatable timeframe of weeks on the sidelines.

However, further scans revealed a serious knee injury, with the meniscus, and went under the knife. Nkunku is now facing months out. A statement this week read: “Nkunku has sustained a knee injury which will rule the forward out for an extended period.

“The 25-year-old has undergone an operation and will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the club’s medical department.”

No exact timeframe is being given but reports have suggested a late November to early December return.

Benoit Badiashile

Talking of “extended periods” on the sidelines, that was the timeframe Chelsea gave Badiashile after the defender picked up a hamstring injury at the end of last season.

The 22-year-old subsequently missed the enter of Chelsea’s pre-season but on Wednesday posted that he had returned to training in a welcome boost ahead of the season starting.

It is still going to be a few weeks until Badiashile is back fit and ready to play.

Noni Madueke

A tight hamstring saw Madueke also miss the entirety of pre-season but has been back in training since last week so is in contention for the Premier League opener.

Madueke was involved with England’s success at the Under-21 European Championship earlier this summer and so Chelsea are being cautious with his fitness.

Wesley Fofana

Fofana is expected to miss the majority of the season after suffering an ACL injury.

The centre-back has undergone surgery and unlikely to return before March next year.

Mauricio Pochettino has said he “hopes” Fofana returns before the end of the season, but that is in doubt.