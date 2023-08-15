Spain vs Sweden LIVE! Women’s World Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

The first semi-final of the 2023 Women’s World Cup takes place today with an early start for fans in the UK, and indeed all of Europe as Spain take on Sweden in New Zealand. The iconic Eden Park in Auckland hosts a fascinating showdown between two would-be first-time winners.

Sweden have not reached the final since 2003, with semi-final exits in two of the last three World Cup campaigns. Peter Gerhardsson’s side got off to a ropy start against South Africa but have since been imperious, seeing off holders the USA before beating a much-fancied Japan side.

Spain, featuring reigning two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, have put an off-pitch saga behind them to average three goals a game Down Under – despite being thumped by Japan in the groups. The winner, of course, will face the victor of tomorrow’s clash between England and Australia. Follow Spain vs Sweden LIVE via Standard Sport’s matchday blog below!