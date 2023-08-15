Spain vs Sweden LIVE! Women’s World Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

The first semi-final of the 2023 Women’s World Cup takes place today with an early start for fans in the UK, and indeed all of Europe as Spain take on Sweden in New Zealand. The iconic Eden Park in Auckland hosts a fascinating showdown between two would-be first-time winners.
Sweden have not reached the final since 2003, with semi-final exits in two of the last three World Cup campaigns. Peter Gerhardsson’s side got off to a ropy start against South Africa but have since been imperious, seeing off holders the USA before beating a much-fancied Japan side.
Spain, featuring reigning two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, have put an off-pitch saga behind them to average three goals a game Down Under – despite being thumped by Japan in the groups. The winner, of course, will face the victor of tomorrow’s clash between England and Australia. Follow Spain vs Sweden LIVE via Standard Sport’s matchday blog below!
Ultimate prize on the line!
Both these sides just one win away from the World Cup final.
It’s 20 years since Sweden last made it to the final, when they were beaten by Germany, while Spain have never previously made it this far at a World Cup.
England or hosts Australia waiting for whoever comes out on top here.
Vilda: We know what we have to do
Spain boss Jorge Vilda is confident his side are ready for the physical challenge Sweden will pose in this semi-final clash.
“Their strengths are obvious,” Vilda said in his pre-match press conference.
“Physically they are a force, they have shown how dangerous they are from set-pieces throughout the World Cup and as a team, they are very strong going forward.
“But we are Spain and we have to stick to our own plans and focus on that. We know what we have to do. Small details will be very important as will handling moments of the game mentally.
“My team has been able to bounce back from adversity, here and in the past. That’s why I think we’re ready.”
How Sweden got here…
Sweden topped Group G with a perfect record, securing victories over South Africa, Italy and Argentina and conceding just one goal in the process.
That set-up a blockbuster last-16 clash against defending champions USA, one they came through via a penalty shootout Sweden then beat Japan last time out to reach the semi-finals.
It’s been an incredibly tough run so far – can they pull off another brilliant result?
How Spain got here…
Spain began their tournament with comforable wins over Costa Rica and Zambia, but they were then hammered 4-0 by Japn to finish as runners-up in Group C.
They’ve got things back on track in the knockout stages though, easing to a 5-1 win over Switzerland before seeing off the Netherlands after extra-time in the quarter finals.
Spain vs Sweden: Countdown to kick-off
Just one hour until we get underway in Auckland!
Sweden’s top scorer? A centre-back
Arsenal defender Amanda Ilestedt has made a real name for herself at this Women’s World Cup – as a goalscorer.
The 5ft8in centre-back has bagged four goals as Sweden make incredible use of set-pieces on their run to the final four.
Alexia Putellas returns for Spain
The big line-up news out of La Roja is the return of Alexia Putellas.
The two-time Ballon d’Or winner was benched for the quarter-final but comes in for Real Madrid forward Esther Gonzalez, meaning Jennifer Hermoso starts up top.
There’s also a place for Olga Carmona in defence ahead of Oihane Hernandez.
Unchanged from Sweden
That’s the same XI Sweden put out against Japan in the last round with Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius leading the line.
As ever, Fridolina Rolfo is a big threat on the wing and the Barcelona ace will be very familiar with many of today’s opponents.
