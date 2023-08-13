Kepa Arrizabalaga close to Real Madrid loan switch as Chelsea search for new goalkeeper

The 28-year-old is set to play at the Santiago Bernabeu this season after agreeing a temporary switch that does not include the option for a permanent transfer.

Kepa will replace former Chelsea ‘keeper Thibaut Courtois, who suffered a long-term knee injury in training last week, and has chosen Madrid over Bayern Munich.

Fellow Spain international Robert Sanchez will replace Kepa as Chelsea’s new No1 as the Blues look to add another goalkeeper to the squad for competition. Sanchez joined Chelsea last week in a £25million move from Brighton.

On the move: Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to leave Chelsea for Real Madrid loan switch

It’s unclear whether Kepa will play any part at Stamford Bridge against Liverpool on Sunday, with Sanchez joining too late to be involved in the pre-season tour to the United States.

Chelsea targeted both Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili and Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel as goalkeeping options earlier in the transfer window and could now return to the negotiating table.

Kepa was the longest-serving senior player in Chelsea’s squad but now new captain Reece James takes that mantle.