Chelsea FC: Mauricio Pochettino explains why Enzo Fernandez cannot be captain

Conor Gallagher was handed the armband for last week’s 0-0 draw at Bournemouth, with first-choice Reece James out injured and vice-captain Ben Chilwell starting on the bench, as he did against AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup.

It was a surprise given the midfielder was available to sale during the summer and that Thiago Silva, and has previously skippered Chelsea, was on the pitch at the same time. But Pochettino says more youthful leadership – and a strong command of English – is what he is looking for in a Premier League captain.


