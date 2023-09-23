Chelsea FC: Mauricio Pochettino explains why Enzo Fernandez cannot be captain

Conor Gallagher was handed the armband for last week’s 0-0 draw at Bournemouth, with first-choice Reece James out injured and vice-captain Ben Chilwell starting on the bench, as he did against AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup.

It was a surprise given the midfielder was available to sale during the summer and that Thiago Silva, and has previously skippered Chelsea, was on the pitch at the same time. But Pochettino says more youthful leadership – and a strong command of English – is what he is looking for in a Premier League captain.

“Thiago is an experienced player that doesn’t need the armband,” said Pochettino. “Then I think it’s important to build something for the future. Not only the present but the future. He is there and the captain is not only to put the armband on your arm.

READ MORE

“To clarify, I think maybe it was Thiago to give it to Enzo but Enzo is still struggling with his English. If we need to communicate with the referee and everything I think Conor can perfectly do the job and for me I prefer Conor than Enzo because I think Conor can speak normally, English.

“I think Enzo is still not ready to be a captain. It is not only because of character or personality or profile. It’s about you need to communicate with the people and if you don’t manage still the language properly you cannot be captain no? I don’t know. Maybe I’m wrong but it’s my opinion.