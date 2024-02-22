33
37
50
10
39
47
38
2
20
26
22
7
25
45
8
43
4
24
18
46
44
21
30
29
9
32
16
14
48
23
13
40
49
3
5
31
35
15
1
11
34

Arsenal stifled by stubborn Porto as red-hot attacking form grinds to a halt in Champions League

140 Less than a minute


The Gunners failed to register a single shot on target in the first leg


Source link

140 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova was ‘helped’ by surprise decision to shut roof on sunny day for final

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova was ‘helped’ by surprise decision to shut roof on sunny day for final

China vs England live stream: How can I watch Women’s World Cup game for FREE on TV in UK today?

China vs England live stream: How can I watch Women’s World Cup game for FREE on TV in UK today?

When is Champions League draw? Date, time, teams qualified, seedings and TV channel for last-16

When is Champions League draw? Date, time, teams qualified, seedings and TV channel for last-16

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard signs new contract: ‘This feels like home … we can achieve great things’

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard signs new contract: ‘This feels like home … we can achieve great things’

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo