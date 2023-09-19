AC Milan vs Newcastle live stream: How can I watch Champions League game on TV in UK today?

It is the first time the Toon Army have performed on this most grand of stages in over twenty years and a trip to San Siro represents the kind of nights the club could only have dreamed about during the Mike Ashley era.

Eddie Howe’s side aren’t in the best form but their performances last season would suggest they have little reason to fear. Milan, meanwhile, have lost Sandro Tonali to the Magpies and were recently thrashed 5-1 by rivals Inter.

Here’s how to watch the action later today.

Where to watch AC Milan vs Newcastle

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 5pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the TNT Sports app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.