Tottenham’s predicted XI against Crystal Palace without Richarlison

The next victim in Tottenham’s long and miserable list of injuries this season is Richarlison.

Ange Postecoglou said the Brazilian will be out for “three to four weeks” with a knee injury sustained in the 2-1 defeat to Wolves last weekend.

This news will come as a particular blow given Richarlison’s recent form – he had scored nine goals in his past 10 Premier League matches, helping steer Spurs through the worst of their injury crisis.

How Spurs will replace Richarlison

While the situation is improving, they are still missing Pedro Porro, Manor Solomon, Fraser Forster and Ryan Sessegnon, alongside Richarlison.

Postecoglou said: “Richy is disappointed because he’s been a key contributor, but that has been how our season has gone.”

There is still a boost for his squad – Destiny Udogie, who missed the Wolves game with a knee injury, is back in training.

And unlike at previous points in the season, Spurs do now have options in attack, bolstered by January signing Timo Werner.

Heung-min Son is most likely to replace Richarlison through the middle, flanked by James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski.

Son has scored nine goals in his 12 appearances as a central striker this season, showing he may be a better option than his Brazilian counterpart as Postecoglou’s side look to recover from the Wolves defeat.

This means the debate really lies over who will replace Son on the left wing – Werner or Brennan Johnson.

While Werner has started four of his five Premier League games so far, he is yet to score, which may well open the door for Johnson on this occasion.

Spurs are currently fifth in the top flight, but have won just two of their last six matches in all competitions.

They face a Crystal Palace side on an upwards trajectory after the hiring of Oliver Glasner, although their trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will provide the first genuine challenge for his new side.

Five points off the top four with a game in hand, Spurs will know how important this game is, especially with Manchester United just three points behind them going into the weekend.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Royal, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Sarr; Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson; Son