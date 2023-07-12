Manchester United vs Leeds LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, Mount debut, team news, lineups today

The season starts here for the Red Devils as Erik ten Hag takes his Man United side to Oslo for a pre-season friendly with Leeds. All eyes will be on Mason Mount, who is set to make his debut for the club after sealing a £60million move from Chelsea.

But Mount will not be the only Red Devils attraction at Ulevaal Stadion, where United will be without those involved in summer internationals on a prolonged off-season break. Lisandro Martinez is back from injury to reignite his partnership with Raphael Varane and Amad Diallo is in the squad after impressing out on loan last season.

Plenty of youngsters have also flown out for the first of eight pre-season fixtures for Ten Hag’s side. The game is also Leeds’ first since their relegation from the Premier League. Follow Man Utd vs Leeds LIVE via Standard Sport’s matchday blog!