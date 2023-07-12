Manchester United vs Leeds LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, Mount debut, team news, lineups today

The season starts here for the Red Devils as Erik ten Hag takes his Man United side to Oslo for a pre-season friendly with Leeds. All eyes will be on Mason Mount, who is set to make his debut for the club after sealing a £60million move from Chelsea.
But Mount will not be the only Red Devils attraction at Ulevaal Stadion, where United will be without those involved in summer internationals on a prolonged off-season break. Lisandro Martinez is back from injury to reignite his partnership with Raphael Varane and Amad Diallo is in the squad after impressing out on loan last season.
Plenty of youngsters have also flown out for the first of eight pre-season fixtures for Ten Hag’s side. The game is also Leeds’ first since their relegation from the Premier League. Follow Man Utd vs Leeds LIVE via Standard Sport’s matchday blog!
Live updates
Man United vs Leeds: First look at Mason Mount
It’s a big season for Mount after a poor time of things at Chelsea last season.
Handed United’s iconic number 7 shirt, it’s going to be fascinating to see him in action.
Inter respond to first Man United bid for Andre Onana
Inter Milan have responded to Manchester United‘s first bid for Andre Onana.
United have made an opening offer of £39million for the goalkeeper, Standard Sport understands, with Erik ten Hag making his former Ajax No1 his next transfer priority.
Onana is open to a reunion with Ten Hag but Inter want more than £50m to sell the player.
Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti has been asked about United’s bid and admitted the player could leave.
Man United vs Leeds: Harry Maguire told to leave Old Trafford
Harry Maguire does not look set for a big future at Manchester United and Dwight Yorke believes the England defender needs to leave.
“Harry Maguire has been at Man United for four years now, he’s clearly talented and is still one of England’s number one defenders. If he doesn’t match the philosophy of Erik ten Hag, then there’s nothing he can do but leave the club. Aston Villa would be a great destination for Maguire, they’re ambitious and want to break into the top six.
“Unai Emery has done a fantastic job, they have a great stadium and an amazing fanbase. Villa are looking to bring in established players to break into the European spots consistently and Maguire is one of those established players. It’s a fresh start for Maguire, he can get out of the limelight and blossom again, there are not many better destinations for him to return to his best than Aston Villa.”
Man United vs Leeds: Confirmed Leeds starting lineup
Klaesson; Hjelde. Drameh, Cooper, Mullen; Gyabi, Shackleton, Greenwood; Poveda, Sinisterra, Georgino
Man United vs Leeds: Starting lineup as Mason Mount makes debut
Starting Man Utd XI: Heaton; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Fernandes; Mount, Hannibal, Mainoo; Sancho, Forson, Diallo
Man United vs Leeds: Dwight Yorke urges club to sign Moises Caicedo
Manchester United have already signed Mason Mount from Chelsea but have now been urged to move for one of the Blues’s top targets.
Old Trafford legend Dwight Yorke has backed the move.
“Price tags are ridiculous in football now, it is what it is, but Moises Caicedo is a damn good player and had a great season for Brighton. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Man United sign him because he plays in a position that we need more depth in.
“You see the change in quality when Casemiro comes out of the team due to suspension or injury, we don’t look the same. Caicedo would give that energy in the midfield, he’s very functional in the directiveness of his play and he’s also aggressive and a great tackler. I’m not surprised to see Chelsea are in for him too.”
Mason Mount confirms why he left Chelsea and reveals Manchester United inspiration
Mason Mount has revealed that he decided to leave Chelsea after it became clear he was not in their plans under owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.
Mount has joined Manchester United in a £60million deal and signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford.
The midfielder had been reluctant to leave Chelsea, whom he joined at the age of six, but his relationship with the Stamford Bridge hierarchy had deteriorated in recent months.
Arsenal lose chief doctor to Manchester United as second key staffer leaves in as many days
Arsenal’s head of medical services, Gary O’Driscoll, is leaving the club to take up a similar role with Manchester United.
O’Driscoll has been with Arsenal since February 2009 and has proved to be a very popular figure at the club.
Arsenal sporting director Edu informed club staff on Friday that O’Driscoll was leaving, explaining it would “take his family closer to their loved ones”.
O’Driscoll came close to leaving Arsenal in 2020 to go up north to Liverpool, but manager Mikel Arteta persuaded him to stay.
Chelsea told what they must do to sign Osimhen as striker shortlist revealed
Chelsea and Manchester United must produce an “indecent” offer to sign Victor Osimhen this summer, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared.
The Nigerian striker reportedly has a £130million price tag around his neck for the transfer window, during which Chelsea are keen to add to their firepower.
Despite the signings of Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku, Standard Sport understand a shortlist of targets has been drawn up to improve Mauricio Pochettino’s options in attack.
