Australia vs Portugal: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, team news, lineups, venue, odds

The Wallabies were humiliated by Wales last time out, all but ending any realistic hopes Eddie Jones had of navigating through the pool stage. To progress, they will need to beat Portugal with a bonus point and amass more points than Fiji, who must also lose to Georgia.

Having lost to Fiji too, there are major questions around the state of Australian rugby and there is little doubt Jones is fighting for his job.

While minnows compared to Australia, Portugal have won plenty of admirers for their attacking style in France and must be licking their lips at the prospect of playing them in this kind of form.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Australia vs Portugal is scheduled for a 4.45pm BST kick-off time on Sunday 1 October, 2023.

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard will host.

Where to watch Australia vs Portugal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast free-to-air on ITV 4. Coverage begins at 4.15pm BST.

Live stream: ITV X, free with a subscription, will offer a live stream service.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport's dedicated match blog.

Australia vs Portugal team news

Team news will emerge closer to the game.

Australia vs Portugal lineups

Both teams will confirm their lineups in the days leading up to the game.

Australia vs Portugal referee

Twenty-eight-year-old Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli will oversee proceedings.

Australia vs Portugal prediction

Australian rugby might be in a state of flux at the moment but it is simply too hard to imagine them losing, even if – within the context of the tournament – it would be fitting of their campaign thus far.

Australia to win.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The two nations have never played.

Australia vs Portugal latest odds

Australia to win: 1/40

Draw: 50/1

Portugal to win: 20/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.