The warm-hearted Pochettino would, in theory, be a great manager for a club seeking a cultural shift and more unity. When he arrived at Spurs, Pochettino found an organisation with gleaming, state-of-the-art training facilities but a frosty atmosphere, riddled with fear. His solution was to tap into the club’s very soul by promoting young players who cared about Spurs — the likes of Harry Kane and Ryan Mason — and ostracising overpaid mercenaries such as Emmanuel Adebayor.