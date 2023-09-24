26
22
48
13
8
21
49
7
37
15
5
45
14
32
46
50
20
31
9
1
47
35
43
18
3
25
29
40
10
11
4
23
16
24
30
34
33
38
44
2
39

Chelsea FC vs Aston Villa: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

137 2 minutes read


C

helsea bid to kick-start their stuttering season when they play Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are down in 14th place in the Premier League after a slow start and will kick-off eight points outside the top four.

It has been a tough start to the Mauricio Pochettino era in west London, with fans becoming understandably impatient as another enormous summer transfer spend is yet to provide tangible results amid a latest ongoing injury crisis.


Source link

137 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Novak Djokovic equals grand slam record with 24th title after US Open win over Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic equals grand slam record with 24th title after US Open win over Daniil Medvedev

Newcastle hang on for a point on Champions League return as AC Milan fail to take chances

Newcastle hang on for a point on Champions League return as AC Milan fail to take chances

First Liverpool, now Man City

First Liverpool, now Man City

England vs Haiti live stream: How can I watch Women’s World Cup for FREE on TV in UK today?

England vs Haiti live stream: How can I watch Women’s World Cup for FREE on TV in UK today?

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo