15
2
38
9
35
25
49
3
23
14
47
34
37
24
21
7
31
20
33
50
39
22
13
43
46
44
10
30
32
18
8
45
1
29
26
11
40
48
16
4
5

Chelsea player ratings vs Borussia Dortmund: Levi Colwill brilliant but Raheem Sterling offers little

133 2 minutes read


C

hristopher Nkunku’s injury soured an outstanding pre-season for Chelsea which was bookended with a 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund.

Marius Wolf opened the scoring by tapping in Samuel Bamba’s shot but academy striker Mason Burstow equalised in the 90th minute.


Source link

133 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea want Lavia; Arsenal told Caicedo price; £69m Kane bid; Man United latest gossip

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea want Lavia; Arsenal told Caicedo price; £69m Kane bid; Man United latest gossip

Jersey Joe Walcott | The Unforgettable Boxing Legend

AFCON 2022: Zim qualifies for the third time in a row

Eddie Jones hails Saracens for major Will Skelton improvement to boost Australia’s World Cup hopes

Eddie Jones hails Saracens for major Will Skelton improvement to boost Australia’s World Cup hopes

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo