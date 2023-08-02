Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news and h2h results today

The Blues are unbeaten under Mauricio Pochettino thus far and even won the Premier League Summer Series, raising optimism ahead of the new season.

While not too many definitive conclusions can be drawn from friendlies, it will at least please supporters that some elements of positivity are making their way back into the club.

Dortmund recently beat Manchester United so are likely to offer a stern test before Pochettino plots his Premier League campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund is scheduled for a 1.30am BST kick-off time tonight on Thursday August 3, 2023.

Soldier Field in Chicago will host the match.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live and for free on Chelsea’s official website.

Live stream: The 5th Stand Chelsea app will offer a live stream to subscribers.

LIVE coverage: Follow the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, with Nizaar Kinsella providing expert analysis from the ground.

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund team news

Noni Madueke is yet to play for Pochettino and it remains to be seen if the England U21 star will feature.

Kepa is expected back in goal and Nicolas Jackson could start alongside Christopher Nkunku and Raheem Sterling up front.

Reece James could also be handed a start as he steps up his comeback from a season blighted by injuries.

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund

While the Blues aren’t always totally convincing, confidence does appear to be returning. For that reason, Chelsea look favourites.

Chelsea to win 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Chelsea wins: 1

Draws: 0

Borussia Dortmund wins: 1