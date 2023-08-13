Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

The headline fixture of Premier League opening weekend comes with a heavyweight showdown at Stamford Bridge, where a fresh era dawns today as new manager Mauricio Pochettino takes charge of his first competitive match. Any clash between Chelsea and Liverpool is a high-profile occasion, but no shortage of extra spice has been sprinkled onto this afternoon’s contest following what has transpired in the transfer market over the past week.
The two clubs have been engaged in a furious bidding war for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and are also going head to head over Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, with Chelsea seemingly leading the way in both deals as things stand. They will hope to drive home that advantage further on the pitch here, immediately banishing memories of an utterly disastrous 2022/23 campaign in which they slumped to their worst top-flight finish since 1994.
Liverpool are also on the comeback trail after missing out on the top four and Champions League qualification altogether last term, boosted by a pair of early new arrivals in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. Follow Chelsea vs Liverpool live below, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella in west London.
Live updates
So far this weekend…
Man City and Arsenal have both made winning starts to the season, beating Burnley and Nottingham Forest respectively over the last couple of days.
Newcastle have made the biggest statement, dispatching Aston Villa 5-1 in a sensational display, while Brighton eased past Luton in an entertaining clash.
Brentford and Tottenham are currently in action, with the Bees 2-1 up in first-half stoppage time.
Then it will be time for Chelsea and Liverpool to take centre stage!
Kepa set for Real move
Real Madrid are close to sealing a season-long loan move for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, writes Nizaar Kinsella.
The 28-year-old is set to play at the Santiago Bernabeu this season after agreeing a temporary switch that does not include the option for a permanent transfer.
Kepa will replace former Chelsea ‘keeper Thibaut Courtois, who suffered a long-term knee injury in training last week, and has chosen Madrid over Bayern Munich.
Fellow Spain international Robert Sanchez will replace Kepa as Chelsea’s new No1 as the Blues look to add another goalkeeper to their squad for competition. Sanchez joined Chelsea last week in a £25million move from Brighton.
Perfect afternoon for it!
Standard Sport prediction
Liverpool’s defence has looked suspect over the summer and they remain a player or two short of a complete squad, while it’s up front where the Bluesd do not look convincing.
Both sides would probably take a point from this heavyweight opening weekend tussle.
A 1-1 draw.
Liverpool team news
Liverpool have almost a clean bill of health for today’s high-profile Premier League opener.
Jurgen Klopp’s midfield is currently light on defensive-minded players ahead of this afternoon’s game, with anchor man Stefan Bajcetic joining Thiago Alcantara is not yet being ready to return from injuries that ended their respective 2022-23 campaigns early.
Klopp has deployed new signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboslzai together in an attacking 4-2-3-1 lineup during pre-season, a set-up which would not come without risk against Chelsea.
Trent Alexander-Arnold has been tested in the midfield role which he excelled in on England duty at the start of the summer, while Curtis Jones is another option following the summer exits of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.
Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Diaz
Chelsea team news
Chelsea must decide upon a replacement for Christopher Nkunku as they begin their Premier League campaign.
Nkunku has had surgery after damaging the meniscus in his knee during pre-season and is expected to be sidelined for approximately four months in another injury blow after missing last year’s World Cup with France.
Mykhailo Mudryk is well placed to start on the left wing with Carney Chukwuemeka and Nicolas Jackson playing in attack alongside Raheem Sterling.
Kepa Arrizabalaga was likely to continue as the No1 goalkeeper despite Chelsea signing Brighton’s Robert Sanchez as competition, though now seems to be heading to Real Madrid as a short-term replacement for the injured Thibaut Courtois.
Reece James is now club captain and will play on the right of a back four alongside Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill and Ben Chilwell. Enzo Fernandez is set to play in midfield alongside Conor Gallagher.
Chelsea predicted XI: Sanchez, James, Thiago Silva, Colwill, Chilwell, Fernandez, Gallagher, Sterling, Chukwuemeka, Jackson, Mudryk
How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool
TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage beginning after Brentford’s clash with Tottenham earlier on.
Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.
Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.
Good afternoon!
Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea vs Liverpool!
It’s the blockbuster clash of the opening weekend of the Premier League season, between two sides looking to put disappointing campaigns last term behind them. Should be eventful, one way or another!
We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 4:30pm BST from Stamford Bridge. Stay with us.
