Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

141 3 minutes read


The headline fixture of Premier League opening weekend comes with a heavyweight showdown at Stamford Bridge, where a fresh era dawns today as new manager Mauricio Pochettino takes charge of his first competitive match. Any clash between Chelsea and Liverpool is a high-profile occasion, but no shortage of extra spice has been sprinkled onto this afternoon’s contest following what has transpired in the transfer market over the past week.

The two clubs have been engaged in a furious bidding war for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and are also going head to head over Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, with Chelsea seemingly leading the way in both deals as things stand. They will hope to drive home that advantage further on the pitch here, immediately banishing memories of an utterly disastrous 2022/23 campaign in which they slumped to their worst top-flight finish since 1994.


