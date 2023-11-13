Chelsea vs Man City LIVE! Premier League result, match stream, latest reaction and updates today

Earlier, Erling Haaland had scored to twice give City the lead, first from the penalty spot before Chelsea turned the game on its head with goals from Silva and Raheem Sterling. Manuel Akanji headed an equaliser on the stroke of half-time before Haaland’s second made it 3-2 minutes after the restart, but still Chelsea were not done, hitting back to make it 3-3 through Nicolas Jackson. Then came what looked the winner from Rodri, before Palmer’s late, late intervention served to hurt the side he left for west London in September.