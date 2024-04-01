Chelsea vs Manchester United: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

What was once the game of the season not so long ago, Manchester United’s trip to Chelsea on Thursday night is a mere sideshow to the unfolding drama of the title race.
United followed up on a memorable FA Cup win over Liverpool with a drab display at Brentford on the weekend, which saw them nonetheless grab what appeared to be a stoppage-time winner before quickly conceding a deserved leveller anyway.
Chelsea meanwhile have not just been inconsistent from game to game, but also minute to minute.
The west Londoners were lucky to hold onto a point against ten-man Burnley last time out and must now look to end a poor run of results against the Red Devils.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Chelsea vs Manchester United is scheduled for an 8.15pm GMT kick-off on Thursday, April 4, 2024.
The match will take place at Stamford Bridge.
Where to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.
Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from our reporter Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.
Chelsea vs Manchester United team news
Malo Gusto and Ben Chilwell are doubts for the Blues, after the Frenchman went off with a hamstring issue against Burnley and Chilwell arrived back from England duty with a knock.
Noni Madueke could be promoted from the bench with Pochettino boasting few options to freshen up his side amid a boatload of injuries.
United saw both Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof substituted with issues during the draw with Brentford. Harry Maguire returned from injury off the bench.
Mason Mount could earn a start after his goal in west London while Jonny Evans is a further doubt and Luke Shaw remains unavailable.
Chelsea vs Manchester United prediction
Neither of these teams can be relied upon to show up and yet both can be said to enjoy the big occasion.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
The Blues have not beaten United in the league since November 2017, when Alvaro Morata scored the second-half winner.
Chelsea vs Manchester United match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
