18
24
46
48
16
38
23
35
34
32
5
40
11
43
39
3
37
13
10
29
22
31
30
1
20
2
25
15
14
8
4
9
49
44
33
26
Mauricio Pochettino hails Chelsea's 'amazing professionals' as Tottenham set-piece problem exposed again

Mauricio Pochettino hails Chelsea's 'amazing professionals' as Tottenham set-piece problem exposed again

2024-05-03Last Updated: 2024-05-03
355 Less than a minute


Blues beat Spurs at Stamford Bridge to renew hope of European qualification


Source link

2024-05-03Last Updated: 2024-05-03
355 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Europa League tables 2023-24: Group standings, fixture and results for matchday 4

Europa League tables 2023-24: Group standings, fixture and results for matchday 4

2023-11-09
Andy Murray aims sly dig at British tennis critics after win in Nottingham

Andy Murray aims sly dig at British tennis critics after win in Nottingham

2023-06-16
Lockyer rues 'sloppy, sloppy' goal as he urges Town to become more clinical

Lockyer rues 'sloppy, sloppy' goal as he urges Town to become more clinical

2023-09-19

Pakistan Ready For Zim Cricket Tour

2021-03-27
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo