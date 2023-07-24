Greuther Furth vs Liverpool live stream: How can I watch friendly match on TV in UK today?

L iverpool continue their preparations for the new season with a friendly match against Greuther Furth this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Karlsruher 4-2 in an entertaining match last week and come up against another second-tier German side in Furth, before flying to Singapore to take on Leicester and Bayern Munich.

It has already been an eventful summer off the pitch for Liverpool with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai arriving, and now Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are on the verge of securing moves to Saudi Arabia.

Klopp will be keen for his squad to enjoy a successful pre-season after such a disappointing campaign last term, one that resulted in the club missing out on the top four and Champions League qualification.

Liverpool must put that behind them though and continue to build towards the start of the Premier League season in just under three weeks, when they get the chance to make a real statement on the opening weekend when they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Where to watch Greuther Furth vs Liverpool

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will be broadcast live via Liverpool’s official media channel LFC TV. Kick-off is scheduled for 12pm BST.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.