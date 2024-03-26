2
24
37
14
33
18
16
43
32
30
34
10
9
13
44
23
25
26
1
8
5
48
4
35
46
11
49
39
3
38
31
40
20
22
15
29

England XI vs Belgium: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for friendly today

129 Less than a minute


Kobbie Mainoo and Ivan Toney are both hoping to make first England starts


Source link

129 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Liverpool FC XI vs Bayern Munich: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for friendly today

Liverpool FC XI vs Bayern Munich: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for friendly today

Bukayo Saka reveals efforts to maintain attacking spark as Arsenal star deals with close attention

Bukayo Saka reveals efforts to maintain attacking spark as Arsenal star deals with close attention

Ukraine vs Italy live stream: How can I watch crunch Euro 2024 qualifier on TV in UK today?

Ukraine vs Italy live stream: How can I watch crunch Euro 2024 qualifier on TV in UK today?

The best Premier League players out of contract in 2024

The best Premier League players out of contract in 2024

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo