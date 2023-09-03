F1 Italian Grand Prix 2023: Start time, grid positions, weather forecast and how to watch on TV

The 2023 Formula One season has turned into a procession, the likes of which will have never been seen before if the two-time world champion breaks Sebastian Vettel’s all-time record at Monza.

The conditions are certainly set to favour the Red Bull with no rain expected and the famous Autodromo’s long straights providing ample opportunity to overtake with DRS, should he find himself in traffic.

It would be a major shock if Verstappen loses his streak here but stranger things have happened, with the Dutchman having to settle for second on the grid behind Ferrari pole-sitter Sainz.

Charles Leclerc lines up in third for the Scuderia.

Italian Grand Prix start time

The Italian Grand Prix takes place this weekend on Sunday September 3, 2023.

For fans in the UK, the race is scheduled to begin at 2pm BST.

Italian Grand Prix weather forecast

Unlike last week at Zandvoort, Monza will provide a dry and sunny race in low-30s heat.

How to watch the Italian Grand Prix

TV channel: In the UK, the entire weekend of racing is being broadcast on Sky Sports F1. Free highlights of the race will air on Channel 4 at 6.30pm BST.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers able to watch on the Sky Go app.

Italian Grand Prix grid positions