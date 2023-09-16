Chelsea FC XI vs Bournemouth: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest

The 19-year-old midfielder signed from Southampton last month but is yet to make his debut. Chelsea say he is being “assessed for an injury” after twisting his ankle over the international break.

Lavia joins Benoit Badiashile, Armando Broja, Christopher Nkunku, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Carney Chukwuemeka, Trevoh Chalobah and Marcus Bettinelli on the sidelines.

Badiashile and Broja are closing in on a recovery but won’t play at Bournemouth with a return earmarked for the match next week at home to Aston Villa.

Chelsea will likely stick to their tried and tested 4-2-3-1 formation despite only earning four points from their first four games.

READ MORE

Mauricio Pochettino is happy with performances and thinks the team only requires small tweaks to start accumulating more wins.

It means Robert Sanchez will continue in goal in front of a back four featuring Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva and Levi Colwill.

Chelsea will play with their usual midfield trio of Conor Gallagher, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. There will also be a front three of Raheem Sterling, Nicolas Jackson and Ben Chilwell.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Colwill; Enzo, Caicedo; Sterling, Gallagher, Chilwell; Jackson.

Injuries: James, Lavia, Badiashile, Broja, Chukwuemeka, Fofana, Chalobah, Bettinelli, Nkuknu

Time and date: 2pm, Sunday September 17, 2023

Venue: Vitality Stadium